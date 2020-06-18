Palestinian farmers pick grapes at field in Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/18 22:21:31

A Palestinian farmer picks grapes at a field during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, June 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian farmer picks grapes at a field during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, June 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian farmer puts a box of grapes on a truck at a field during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, June 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

Palestinian farmers put boxes of grapes on a truck at a field during the harvest season in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, June 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

