Efforts to derail MPIA inconsistent with WTO principles: MOFCOM

Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). Photo: Tu Lei/GT

The persistent efforts by certain member countries to derail the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) at the WTO are not supported by WTO rules and are detrimental for the multilateral trade system, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.MOFCOM spokesperson Gao Feng made the remark when asked about a recent letter by the US Ambassador to the WTO that accused the MPIA of going over budget and having personnel issues.Gao said at an online press conference held in Beijing on Thursday that the MPIA meets the rules of the WTO and the relevant articles governing the WTO dispute settlement understanding.China, the EU, Brazil, Canada and Australia and a dozen WTO member countries set up the MPIA in April to overcome the impasse in the Appellate Body that has become dysfunctional since December 2019. The US, Japan and India were not included.Gao said that China will continue to work with other countries participating in the MPIA in the hope that the new interim mechanism can be implemented.Global Times