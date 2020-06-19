Nepalese protesters oppose US-backed project out of national interest concerns

Nepalese protest against the MCC compact in Kathmandu on June 3. Photo: Courtesy of a local observer

Demonstrations against a US-led infrastructure project by "Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)" broke out in cities in Nepal, with protesters saying the country's national interest and sovereignty will be hurt if the parliament approves the project, which is also widely seen as part of the US' Indo-pacific strategy's (IPS) push to further contain China.The Global Times learned from some local Nepalese that the demonstration by youth groups and some political parties have been ongoing, despite a lockdown due to coronavirus, ever since the controversial US' grant project was announced."There were many protests in Kathmandu against MCC. Even during the lockdown period, people came to the streets and protested saying that the MCC is totally against the sovereignty," Shristi Kafle, a Kathmandu-based journalist, told the Global Times on Thursday. "They feel it threatens the Nepalese power sector, while some provisions in the pact place it above Nepal's law. Many people think endorsement would compromise Nepal's sovereignty and violate the country's non-alignment policy."

Nepalese protest against the MCC compact in Kathmandu on June 3. Photo: Courtesy of a local observer