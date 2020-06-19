Pic story: Amirjan Elim and small-sized hydropower station in Datung Township, Xinjiang

Power workers work on an electric transmission tower in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 12, 2020. Located deep in a valley, Datung Township is surrounded by towering mountains. These mountains have become a barrier for local residents to access to the national power grid. To solve the power supply problem, the town in late 1980s organized villagers to build a ditch along the Datung River and introduced a hydropower generator. For years, the small-sized hydropower station just barely meets local power needs. Besides, the station is often paralyzed with the water course being blocked by garbage, ice and fallen rocks. Amirjan, 34, has been in charge of the hydro station maintenance since 2007. He patrols along the water course at least three times per day to make sure normal operation of the generator. "In autumn I need to clear away fallen leaves in time. In winter I need to break the river ice into pieces. If flood comes, I need to repair the ditch." Thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts by local government, residents of Datung Township are expected to use the electricity supplied by the national grid by the end of this June. The small-sized hydropower station would then become a backup power supply. Amirjan is looking forward to seeing local residents have a better power supply as well as a better life. Photo:Xinhua

Amirjan Elim poses for a photo in front of a hydro power station in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2020.

Amirjan Elim patrols along a ditch in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2020.

Amirjan Elim locks the door of a local hydro power station in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2020.

Amirjan Elim checks facilities at a hydro power station in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2020.

Amirjan Elim maintains facilities at a hydro power station in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2020.

Amirjan Elim (front) and a villager are on their way to clean the watercourse in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2020.

Amirjan Elim cleans a watercourse in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2020.

Amirjan Elim cleans a watercourse in Datung Township of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2020.