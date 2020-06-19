Rare oriental white storks released into wild on banks of Poyang Lake

Oriental white storks are seen at a wild animals and plants rescue center under Jiangxi Academy of Forestry in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 16, 2020. Three rare oriental white storks were released into the wild on Wednesday on the banks of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake in the eastern province of Jiangxi, after being rescued more than two months ago. On April 1, staff from a local electricity company found three baby oriental white storks in a nest on a high-voltage electrical tower. The storks were found starving and sent to the wild animals and plants rescue center under Jiangxi Academy of Forestry. Over a period of two months, they received veterinary treatment and field-survival training at the center. Prior to release, they were in good condition and able to fly, according to the center.Photo:Xinhua

