Power stations get overhaul in Taklamakan Desert

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News

Electricity workers carry out field operations at a transformer substation during mid-June in Tahe, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:China News