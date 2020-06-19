About 300,000 restaurants and cafes reopen in France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/19 19:39:51

People have lunch at a restaurant near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, June 18, 2020. About 300,000 restaurants and cafes in France reopened after being deserted in the past three months.Photo:Xinhua


 

