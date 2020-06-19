Paradise flycatchers spotted in Anhui

Photo shows a paradise flycatcher feeding its baby in Huanshan, east China's Anhui Province. Paradise flycatchers range across Africa and Asia. Their most telling characteristic are the males' long tail streamers. The paradise flycatchers are currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's list of critically endangered species.Photo:China News Service

