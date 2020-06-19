Indian student apologizes for cursing Chinese TikTok users

photo: VCG

An Indian student in China has caused fury among Chinese citizens on social media on Friday after he made remarks that insulted China and Chinese people.The student used offensive slurs which included "Chinese pigs" and "chinks", as seen on the screenshots of comments from the man, surnamed Kadukkasseri, on Tuesday on Douyin, the Chinese domestic version of TikTok, which have since gone viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.Upset by the student's disrespect for their country, some Chinese Weibo users called Kadukkasseri despicable, and asked for him to immediately leave the country.Jiangsu University (JSU) in East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed Kadukkasseri is an enrolled student after speaking to the Global Times.The university has since been informed of his remarks, and will continue to pay close attention to the incident, said a JSU employee, surnamed Wu.Kadukkasseri himself posted a written statement on Weibo on Friday, apologizing for his comments of hatred, saying that he was sorry that he had "hurt the feelings of many Chinese citizens," and negatively affected the image of JSU and that of other foreign students."My actions were unintentional and impulsive," he said, adding that he didn't want to "hurt or insult China or Chinese people as a whole," before claiming that he had since deleted his controversial comments and blocked his Douyin account."I promise things like this won't happen again," he wrote.According to the screenshots of his comments, Kadukkasseri made inappropriate jokes about Chinese men, and even abused one Chinese netizen calling him names like "pig" and "dickhead," resulting in the abused netizen retorting with their own offensive words.In fact, more anger broke out on Weibo after Kadukkasseri was suspected of being a candidate of JSU's Top 10 Outstanding Youths Award. "JSU should not overindulge him," one user wrote on Friday, adding that "he doesn't deserve that award."In response, JSU denied the claims, informing the public that Kadukkasseri was not a candidate of the award."The university will punish Kadukkasseri for his wrongdoings according to its regulations on overseas students after a further investigation," Wu told the Global Times on Friday.