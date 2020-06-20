Scenery of Mount Muztagata on Pamir Plateau, NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/20 8:53:04

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows the glacier on Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

 

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows a view of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

 

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows a panoramic view of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

 

