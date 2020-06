Daily life during COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain

A couple walk on a street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on June 19, 2020. (City Hall of Barcelona/Handout via Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time on a beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on June 19, 2020. (City Hall of Barcelona/Handout via Xinhua)

People walk on a street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on June 19, 2020. (City Hall of Barcelona/Handout via Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on June 19, 2020. (City Hall of Barcelona/Handout via Xinhua)