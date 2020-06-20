Tourists have fun on sandbank in Qixia Village of Dongshan County, Fujian

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows tourists walking on a sandbank in Qixia Village of Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sandbank became a popular scenic spot for its fishbone-like shape, attracting thousands of tourists and bringing incomes of about four million yuan (about 565 thousand U.S. dollars) to the village each year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take photos on a sandbank in Qixia Village of Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2020. The sandbank became a popular scenic spot for its fishbone-like shape, attracting thousands of tourists and bringing incomes of about four million yuan (about 565 thousand U.S. dollars) to the village each year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)