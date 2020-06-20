Executives from 4 Beijing hospitals summoned for inadequate COVID-19 prevention work

A nurse adjusts a TV set for a COVID-19 patient at an isolation ward in Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2020. Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 32 were domestically transmitted and eight were imported. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Beijing, four in Hebei Province, and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. Right now, all the COVID-19 patients reported in Beijing are receiving medical treatment in Beijing Ditan Hospital. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Executives at four hospitals in Beijing were summoned by the local authorities for inadequate COVID-19 prevention work on Thursday, the same day a nurse at another Beijing hospital was confirmed for infection.According to a notice published online by the Beijing Health Commission on Saturday, the executives from four hospitals, including the Beijing Shijitan Hospital in Haidian district and the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Chaoyang district, and related officials in charge of four districts, including Daxing and Pinggu districts, were summoned to discuss problems in prevention works.The notice did not mention specific problems at the medical institutions, but told other hospitals to focus on epidemic prevention work amid the outbreak of COVID-19 cases at hospitals.A nurse who works in the emergency department of Peking University International Hospital in Changping district was reported to have been infected. Soon afterwards, the hospital was sealed off, a regular press conference on Beijing epidemic prevention works revealed on Friday.After new case of medic infection, some Beijing hospitals, including Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), has provided nucleic acid tests to all medical workers, Health Times reported in Beijing.An employee of the PUMCH told the Health Times that all tests were completed within two days and results are all negative.Global Times