Textile industry helps villagers shake off poverty in Xinjiang

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/6/20 13:35:41

Local residents of Uygur ethnic group work at a clothing factory in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 18, 2020. Garment factory here attracts nearly 500 people, including 385 low-income residenets. The textile industry is playing an increasingly important role in helping local residents shake off poverty. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
