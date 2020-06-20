US COVID-19 cases top 2.2 mln: Johns Hopkins University

People wearing face masks ride on Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, June 19, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.2 million on Friday, reaching 2,203,659 as of 12:33 p.m. (1633 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 118,659, according to the tally. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.2 million on Friday, reaching 2,203,659 as of 12:33 p.m. (1633 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 118,659, according to the tally.New York remains the hardest-hit state with 386,556 cases and 30,974 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New Jersey, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas, the tally showed.