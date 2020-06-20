Demonstrators gather in front of Dallas' city hall to mark Juneteenth

Girls hold signs during a gathering in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of Dallas' city hall on Friday to mark Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A man holds a banner during a gathering in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of Dallas' city hall on Friday to mark Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)