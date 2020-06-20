China’s embassies oppose Canada’s accusations against prosecuting two Canadian nationals

Photo: Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor (right)

The Chinese Embassy in Canada expressed strong dissatisfaction against Canadian politicians’ accusations regarding the prosecution of two Canadian nationals – Michael John Kovrig and Michael Peter Todd Spavor – who are charged with being spies in China. The embassy also denounced interference from any nation or organization in China’s internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.China is strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to comments made by Canadian leaders and its foreign minister on China’s handling of the case in accordance with Chinese law, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Canada said on Friday.On Friday, two Canadian nationals, Michael John Kovrig, and Michael Peter Todd Spavor, were prosecuted by the procuratorates in Beijing and Dandong, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, respectively, for spying on China’s national secrets and collecting classified intelligence.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada continues to protest the arbitrary arrests of the two men and is using a wide range of diplomatic measures, including enlisting the support of allies, to advocate for their release and return to Canada, Canadian media Globe and Mail reported.It is groundless for Canada to accuse China of the "arbitrary arrests" of its citizens. It is futile for the Canadian side to engage in "microphone diplomacy" and rally allies to pressure China, the spokesman said.“China urges Canada to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks, earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and refrain from interfering in China's handling of cases in accordance with the law in any way,” spokesman said.Asked if China’s prosecution of two Canadians was “hostage diplomacy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday that the question was “full of evil intentions,” and replied “it would be better to ask the Canadian government about hostage diplomacy.”Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, also told local media that the prosecution of the two Canadians in China is not retaliation from Beijing. China is a country ruled by law, and Chinese people respect the country’s independent legal system. The case is not a so-called “revenge” act as some Western media dubbed it by connecting the case with the arrest of Huawei’s senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.Lu, former Chinese ambassador to Canada, also noted that he has a very deep and very friendly sentiment towards Canada, as he likes the country and its people. “Everyone I meet in Canada is very friendly, very honest,” he told French media outlet France 24, according to a transcript on the official website of the Chinese Embassy to France.“Even with my colleagues in the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs, we have very close and regular exchanges in a friendly manner,” he said. Even after the Meng case, “we had often exciting discussions on this subject, but we know that we are serving our own country, we are serving our respective governments. After these exchanges, we remain friends,” Lu added.However, when it comes to the matter regarding Meng, Lu said he considered it as a serious error made by the Canadian government. “I am very sad about the soured bilateral relations because of this affair.”Global Times