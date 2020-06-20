Herons at wetland in Fengnan District of Tangshan

New born herons are seen at the nest at a wetland in Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 19, 2020. In recent years, the improving environment in Fengnan has attracted more and more birds including herons to inhabit at the wetland.Photo:Xinhua

Herons rest on a tree at a wetland in Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 19, 2020. In recent years, the improving environment in Fengnan has attracted more and more birds including herons to inhabit at the wetland. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows herons resting on trees at a wetland in Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 19, 2020. In recent years, the improving environment in Fengnan has attracted more and more birds including herons to inhabit at the wetland.Photo:Xinhua