Tourists visit SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists watch dolphin show at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

A dolphin trainer wearing a face mask performs at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists wearing face masks ride the roller coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua