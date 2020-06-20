Xinjiang is a mirror reflecting paranoia of Western extreme politicians

People walk in the "Dove Lane" in the old town Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2020. Gezixiang, meaning "Dove Lane", inside the old town Tuancheng in Hotan City, used to be a place for people to trade doves. After four years of renovation, the lane was turned into a tourist attraction with family inns and stores selling local signature products. The renovation project of this old town in Hotan is still in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive characteristics and culture.Photo:Xinhua
Xinjiang is a mirror clearly reflecting the paranoia of the US and Western public opinion, and the malice of the extreme politicians there towards China and the Chinese people.
China Global Televion Network has released three documentaries about anti-terrorism fight in Xinjiang, which are very impressive and make all good people sigh.
So many police officers loyal to their duties, and so many ordinary people were killed by heinous violent terrorists. The rioters had completely dehumanized themselves. They kill even those of their own ethnic group who do not follow them. What was once Xinjiang is no longer bearable for the ordinary people.
The political and public opinion elites in the US and the West have poured dirty water on Xinjiang governance and made the most exaggerated accusations. They never care whether Xinjiang is peaceful or not. Some of them just want to see chaos in Xinjiang.
The more violent and terrorist incidents in Xinjiang, the more they can disturb China. I can't say how vicious the geopolitical zealots in the US and the West are, but they are really so nasty to China.
Fortunately, Xinjiang has not had a new terrorist incident for more than 40 months. The third part of the documentary shows a fundamental improvement in the situation there. I was genuinely happy for the more than 20 million people in Xinjiang. The good times belong to the people of Xinjiang, and the changes have benefited all Chinese people.
Is it any of our business whether some Westerners are happy or not? We're not living for them. Xinjiang is stable, people's livelihood there is thriving again. This is a victory for Chinese governance and our resistance to the US and Western pressure.
Because China is strong, not under the control of others, things can only be like this.
The author is editor in chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn