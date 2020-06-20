Details of national security law draft for Hong Kong unveiled following top legislature’s standing committee session
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/20 18:08:01
Hong Kong file Photo: VCG
Details of national security law draft for Hong Kong unveiled following top legislature’s standing committee session
RELATED ARTICLES:
If HK sneezes, US will feel the impact: Hong Kong finance secretary
National anthem law takes effect in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Liaison Office collects over 130 opinions on national security legislation for HK
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus