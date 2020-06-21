Ancol Dreamland Park reopens for public in Jakarta, Indonesia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/21 0:22:03

Tourists wearing face masks have fun on the first day of reopening for public at Dunia Fantasi (Dufan) in Ancol Dreamland Park complex, Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists wearing face masks have fun on the first day of reopening for public at Dunia Fantasi (Dufan) in Ancol Dreamland Park complex, Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists wearing face masks have fun on the first day of reopening for public at Dunia Fantasi (Dufan) in Ancol Dreamland Park complex, Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus