Flower show kicks off at Shanghai Botanical Garden

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a lotus flower at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Shanghai, east China. A flower show kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a lotus flower at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Shanghai, east China. A flower show kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a lotus flower at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Shanghai, east China. A flower show kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a lotus flower at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Shanghai, east China. A flower show kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors take photos near the lotus at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Shanghai, east China, June 20, 2020. A flower show kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)