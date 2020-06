People visit lantern fair in Changchun, Jilin

People visit a lantern fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. The lantern fair kicked off at a theme park covering 400,000 square meters on Friday. (Photo by Yan Linyun/Xinhua)

