Baby sea lion with its mother at Harbin Polarland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/21 9:54:13

A sea lion kisses its baby at the Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 20, 2020. In recent days, a sea lion gave birth to a baby sea lion, which has been in good condition, at the Harbin Polarland in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

A baby sea lion rests at the Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 20, 2020. In recent days, a sea lion gave birth to a baby sea lion, which has been in good condition, at the Harbin Polarland in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

