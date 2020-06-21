Belvedere Zoo in Tunis, Tunisia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/21 10:00:48

Tunisians visit the Belvedere Zoo in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 20, 2020. The Belvedere Zoo was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March and reopened to public on June 18. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
