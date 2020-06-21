Daily life of refugees in Palestine

Refugee children fill bottles with drinking water from a water desalination plant at the Shati refugee camp in Palestine's Gaza City June 20, 2020. June 20 is the World Refugee Day. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A refugee fixes a bicycle at his shop in the Amari refugee camp in Palestine's West Bank city of Ramallah June 20, 2020. June 20 is the World Refugee Day. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Refugee children play at the Shati refugee camp in Palestine's Gaza City June 20, 2020. June 20 is the World Refugee Day. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)