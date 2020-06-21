Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Moscow

Russian military helicopters fly over the city during the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Su-57 fighters fly over Moscow during the rehearsal of the Victory Day air parade on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Su-24M bombers fly over Moscow during the rehearsal of the Victory Day air parade on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian soldiers walk along a street before the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian soldiers walk along a street before the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Su-25 jets leave a trail of the Russian national flag colors as they fly over Moscow during the rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian soldiers walk along a street after the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian soldiers walk along a street after the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian soldiers walk along a street after the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MiG-31K fighters fly over Moscow during the rehearsal of the Victory Day air parade on June 20, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)