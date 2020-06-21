Notting Hill Portobello Market reopens in London

People are seen at Notting Hill Portobello Market in west London, Britain, on June 20, 2020. Notting Hill Portobello Market reopened after lockdown restrictions eased in London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People shop at Notting Hill Portobello Market in west London, Britain, on June 20, 2020. Notting Hill Portobello Market reopened after lockdown restrictions eased in London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People shop at food stands in Notting Hill Portobello Market in west London, Britain, on June 20, 2020. Notting Hill Portobello Market reopened after lockdown restrictions eased in London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People shop at Notting Hill Portobello Market in west London, Britain, on June 20, 2020. Notting Hill Portobello Market reopened after lockdown restrictions eased in London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)