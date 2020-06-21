Protesters topple statue of confederate general in Washington D.C.

The statue of Confederate General Albert Pike is seen on the ground after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020. A group of protesters toppled down a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. The episode came on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The statue of Confederate General Albert Pike is seen on the ground after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

A staff member of the U.S. National Park Service works to remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

A staff member of the U.S. National Park Service works to remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

Staff members of the U.S. National Park Service remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

Staff members of the U.S. National Park Service remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

Staff members of the U.S. National Park Service remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.

A staff member of the U.S. National Park Service works to remove a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after it was toppled down by protesters, in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 20, 2020.