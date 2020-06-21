Drive-thru food truck festival held in Toronto

People in their cars wait to get food during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member of a food truck passes an ice cream to a customer during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman shows her ice cream in a car during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member of a food truck wearing a face shield passes packaged food to a customer during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member of a food truck wearing a face mask takes orders from a customer during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member of a food truck wearing a face mask passes packaged food to a customer during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Staff members of a food truck prepare food during a drive-thru food truck festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 2020. With dozens of food trucks together, the first-ever drive-thru food truck festival was held here from Friday to Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)