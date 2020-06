People holding signs participate in the Juneteenth Freedom March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A participant holds a sign during the Juneteenth Freedom March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A participant holds a sign during the Juneteenth Freedom March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)