Children attend provisional class in Kampala, Uganda

Children attend a provisional class organized by kindergarten teacher Juliet Namanda at her home in Kampala, capital of Uganda, June 19, 2020. About 10 children of different ages are receiving lessons from the teacher as schools are closed nationwide as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

Kindergarten teacher Juliet Namanda teaches children at her home in Kampala, capital of Uganda, June 19, 2020. About 10 children of different ages are receiving lessons from the teacher as schools are closed nationwide as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

