Learning Chinese

leave someone to their own devices放羊(fànɡyánɡ)A: A survey has discovered that among millions of elementary school students in England during the lockdown, one-fifth of them study for less than an hour or not at all.调查发现,在英国数百万小学生在封城期间有五分之一在家学习的时间不足一小时或者根本不学习。(diàochá fāxiàn, zàiyīnɡɡuó shùbǎiwàn xiǎoxuéshēnɡ zàifēnɡchénɡ qījiān yǒuwǔfēnzhīyī zàijiā xuéxíde shíjiān bùzú yīxiǎoshí huòzhě ɡēnběn bùxuéxí.)B: Isn't that the same as leaving them to their own devices?那不就相当于放羊了？(nàbùjiù xiānɡdānɡyú fànɡyánɡle?)A: The organization responsible for the survey said that the fact that schools have still not completely resumed classes creates "a potential threat" to "the educational development of a generation of children."做调查的负责人表示,学校停课而且至今尚未全面复课, "对一代儿童的教育发展"构成了"潜在威胁"。(zuòdiàocháde fùzérén biǎoshì, xuéxiào tínɡkè érqiě zhìjīn shànɡwèi quánmiàn fùkè, duìyīdài értónɡde jiàoyù fāzhǎn ɡòuchénɡle qiánzài wēixié.)B: The main thing is that the time has been too long. English schools stopped classes in March of this year when lockdown measures were implemented and students won't return to schools until September.主要是时间太长了,英国的学校在今年3月封城措施开始实施时停课,要到今年9月才会返校。(zhǔyàoshì shíjiān tàichánɡle, yīnɡɡuóde xuéxiào zàijīnnián sānyuè fēnɡchénɡ cuòshī kāishǐ shíshīshí tínɡkè, yàodào jīnnián jiǔyuè cáihuì fǎnxiào.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT