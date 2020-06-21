Shache County in Xinjiang accelerates its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold

Farmers pick marigold flowers in a field in Shache County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2020. As one of the last ten counties in Xinjiang that have not been lifted out of poverty, Shache County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)

A farmer loads a sack of marigold flowers onto an electro-tricycle in a field in Shache County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2020. As one of the last ten counties in Xinjiang that have not been lifted out of poverty, Shache County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)

Farmers unload marigold flowers at a processing factory in Shache County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2019. As one of the last ten counties in Xinjiang that have not been lifted out of poverty, Shache County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)

A farmer picks marigold flowers in a field in Shache County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2020. As one of the last ten counties in Xinjiang that have not been lifted out of poverty, Shache County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)