Village in NW China promotes culture and tourism industry to boost incomes

A villager tries a new coffeemaker at the home-run guesthouse featuring nomad characteristic in Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2020. In recent years, Gaxiu Village has been promoting culture and tourism industry to boost incomes of local people. While maintaining original rural features and highlighting Tibetan characteristics, it also introduces new standard and lifted the quality of accommodation, food services and folk activities, which greatly improves tourists' traveling experiences. The little village situated at an elevation of 3,300 meters has become a new attraction of cultural tour in Gannan. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Villagers dance at a scenic spot in Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2020. In recent years, Gaxiu Village has been promoting culture and tourism industry to boost incomes of local people. While maintaining original rural features and highlighting Tibetan characteristics, it also introduces new standard and lifted the quality of accommodation, food services and folk activities, which greatly improves tourists' traveling experiences. The little village situated at an elevation of 3,300 meters has become a new attraction of cultural tour in Gannan. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a view of a scenic spot at Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. In recent years, Gaxiu Village has been promoting culture and tourism industry to boost incomes of local people. While maintaining original rural features and highlighting Tibetan characteristics, it also introduces new standard and lifted the quality of accommodation, food services and folk activities, which greatly improves tourists' traveling experiences. The little village situated at an elevation of 3,300 meters has become a new attraction of cultural tour in Gannan. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Performers dance at a scenic spot in Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2020. In recent years, Gaxiu Village has been promoting culture and tourism industry to boost incomes of local people. While maintaining original rural features and highlighting Tibetan characteristics, it also introduces new standard and lifted the quality of accommodation, food services and folk activities, which greatly improves tourists' traveling experiences. The little village situated at an elevation of 3,300 meters has become a new attraction of cultural tour in Gannan. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)