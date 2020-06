Lotus flowers across China

Photo taken on June 21, 2020 shows lotus flowers in Tianping Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 21, 2020 shows a lotus flower in Nanyue Town of Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

