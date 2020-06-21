Trump calls COVID-19 kung flu during rally, trick of stoking hate to win election

Happy 74th birthday, Mr. President Trump and All Birthdays Matter. Illustration: GT

US President Donald Trump again used racist term to call the COVID-19 " kung flu" on Saturday night at a rally despite the pandemic continues across the country, which expert said showed Trump's election trick - abandoning winning the minorities' support including that of Asian Americans, and using white anxiety and stoking their hate against minorities.The trick can work for Trump's election but at the same time tear the US society apart, expert said.According to reports, Trump called the coronavirus "kung flu" during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, employing a slang term which appears to refer to the Chinese martial art of kung fu.The rally came as Oklahoma has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week, US media outlet the Hill reported, noting that "Hours before the president's rally took place, six members of his campaign's advance team tested positive for COVID-19."This is not the first time that Trump intended to pass virus buck to China. He has repeatedly termed the coronavirus as "Wuhan virus" or "Chinese virus" in public, which sparked outrage from Asian Americans and many civil liberties groups. The public condemned such offensive and groundless comments can incite racist discrimination and violence against Chinese and other Asian Americans.Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America in the famous Hollywood films, tweeted on Sunday that "Did the president of the United States just say 'Kung flu' at his rally? He made a racist joke…I'm speechless."Not only abandoning the Asian Americans, Trump also seems to leave other US minority groups including the African Americans in a lurch.Trump called violent protests infuriated by George Floyd's death "domestic acts of terror," which law enforcement would "dominate the streets" to quell, CNN reported on June 2.Trump is going to further provoke the protesters, so that he could spark the fury among white people, which is his base, to win the election in November, Ni Feng, a deputy director of the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.Given his vigorous reactions to the street violence and his repeated racism against minorities including the Asian Americans and the African Americans, Trump obviously tried to win the election by stoking white voters' anxiety about their standing in the US that is growing more diverse, Ni said.Trump knows that it is unlikely to win many votes from the minorities, so he turns to win more support from people affected by the violence and stoked by the racism, Ni noted."This is his only way to win the election," Ni said, noting that it is too early to tell if Trump could win in November.However, the trick, which escalated social chaos, would tear the US society apart and eventually harm the country's development, said Ni.Also during the rally, Trump called COVID-19 testing a "double-edged sword" and said he told officials in his administration to "slow the testing down" because an increase in testing leads to an increase in coronavirus cases."When you do testing to that extent, you are gonna find more people, you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please," Trump said.The president's rally in Tulsa - which brought thousands of people into an indoor arena with no social distancing enforcement - goes directly against guidelines from public health officials, which reflects Trump's desperation over the build-up to his election with little of care about public lives, experts said.According to data updated on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has tested 26,781,666 people, among whom 2,691,715 tested positive.