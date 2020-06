Farmers transfer rice seedlings in Changjiang town, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday. As one of the nation's major rice plantation bases, the town has more than 50,000 mu (3,333 hectares) of paddy fi eld ready for rice transplanting. For the three major cereal crops grown in China, the self-suffi ciency ratio of rice,wheat and corn was about 98.75 percent in 2019, according to an industry report. Photo: IC