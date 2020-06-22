Cultural center in Urumqi under construction

Workers from the China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. are busy at the construction site of the cultural center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2020. The construction of the cultural center in Urumqi, with a total construction area of 200,000 square meters, has entered into its last phase in the late June. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows the cultural center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The construction of the cultural center in Urumqi, with a total construction area of 200,000 square meters, has entered into its last phase in the late June. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A worker from the China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. cleans the floor at the science and technology hall of the cultural center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2020. The construction of the cultural center in Urumqi, with a total construction area of 200,000 square meters, has entered into its last phase in the late June. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

