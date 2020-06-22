3 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

A man douses off the debris of a house destroyed in a gunfight at Mir Mohalla-Tral of Pulwama district, about 39 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 5, 2019. Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a fierce gunfight with troops in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, which erupted on Monday night, officials said. A civilian was also wounded in the crossfire according to the reports. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Three militants were killed Sunday in a fierce gunfight with government forces in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.The gunfight broke out in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir."In a gunfight that broke out here at Zadibal-Soura area, three militants were killed," a senior police official posted in the city said. "The trapped militants were asked to surrender but they fired upon the joint contingents, thereby triggering a gunbattle."According to police officials, the operation was launched in the locality on specific intelligence information suggesting the presence of militants.Indian paramilitary troopers or police have not suffered any damage in the stand-off.