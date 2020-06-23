China cuts oil production target to 193 million tons in 2020

Daqing Oil Field Photo: Li Qiao/GT

China's oil production target has been adjusted to 193 million tons in 2020 with natural gas output of 181 billion cubic meters, according to a document released by the National Energy Administration on Monday.An oil production target of 200 million tons has been set for the past few years.An industry insider told the Global Times that oil output at some mature oilfields such as Daqing oilfield is expected to drop as few new oil blocks are put into production this year.The document also said that national energy consumption in 2020 will be no more than 5 billion tons of standard coal.Coal consumption will be cut to about 57.5 percent in the energy structure, and the installed capacity of non-fossil fuels is expected to hit 900 million kilowatts, according to the document.China will further promote clean heating projects including coal-to-gas switching with an additional clean heating area this year of about 1.5 billion square meters, said the document.Global Times