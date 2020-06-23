Chinese netizens congratulate Serbian president's win in parliamentary vote

An handout picture taken and released by the Serbia’s presidential press office on March 21 shows Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (left) welcoming a group of Chinese doctors at Belgrade’s airport. Photo: AFP

Chinese internet users congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as his party has won a landslide victory in parliamentary election on Sunday, with many netizens praising him as a national leader who puts the lives and safety of his own people first.Serbia has attained a large following among Chinese netizens for the mutual assistance between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened ties and pushed grass-roots interaction to a higher level.Vucic has also gained many Chinese online fans, with some netizens applauding "his sincerity, gratitude," as well as being an attractive looking and tall figure."National leaders who put the lives and safety of their people first will surely win hearts and votes in the end. Whoever wins the pandemic wins the election," said one of the web users who sent congratulations to Vucic on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo.Serbian and Chinese people have been standing together in the battle against the novel coronavirus and China has provided Serbia with masks, protective outfits, ventilators and other medical supplies, as well as assigning expert groups.Vucic said that China is the only country in the world that can help Serbia out of its plight after the country announced a state of emergency in the earlier days of the pandemic."The efficient measures and quick response in the national fight against the epidemic show Vucic's responsibility as a national leader," Song Yue, a young Chinese girl who called herself Vucic's fan, told the Global Times on Monday."He is devoted to seeking the best ways to protect the Serbian public, drawing on the successful experience of other countries, rather than scapegoating others for any domestic failures in the outbreak," said Song.