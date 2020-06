A woman wears a mask on the subway in New York City’s Brooklyn borough, on Monday. According to the latest data, the US has had 2,281,069 COVID-19 cases and 119,977 deaths. Photo: AFP

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 120,000 on Monday, reaching 120,036 as of 12:04 p.m. (1604 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.