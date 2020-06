A Long March-3B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-1 upper stage takes off on December 16, 2019 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, carrying the 52nd and 53rd satellites for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, or BDS. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The final satellite in China's BeiDou system is set to be launched 9:43 am Tuesday. The launch was previously postponed due to technical issues found at pre-launch test on June 16.