View of Dongshan County, SE China's Fujian

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows a view of a bay in Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows a view of Aojiao Village in Chencheng Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows a view of Tongling Town in Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows a view of Gongqian Village in Chencheng Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows boats on the water of Tongling Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows boats on the water in Gongqian Village of Chencheng Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows fishing boats on the water of Chencheng Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows a view of a highway on Sufeng Mountain in Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows a view of Maluan Bay in Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dongshan County, the second largest island county in Fujian, has a total area of 248.9 square kilometers, 76 outlying islands and more than 10 crescent-shaped bays. In recent years, Dongshan County has made great efforts in building ecological islands tourism. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

