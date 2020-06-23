China successfully sends final satellite of BeiDou system into space

"Ten, nine, eight…three, two, one. Launch," the calm voice of 01 Commander Yin Xiangyuan in the valley of Liangshan mountain in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, was soon overwhelmed by the thunderous boom of the rocket taking off on Tuesday.Carrying the last satellite of China's domestically developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, or BDS, the Long March-3B launch vehicle blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Tuesday morning.And after a flight of around 30 minutes, the spacecraft, the third geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellite and 30th of the third-generation series of the BeiDou system, or BDS-3, successfully entered its planned orbit, marking the completion of the global geolocation network, which is also China's largest space-based system and one of the four global navigation networks, along with the US' GPS, Russia's GLONASS and the European Galileo.The launch of the final satellite of China's indigenous BeiDou system had been previously scheduled on June 16, but was delayed after technical problems were found with the Long March-3B rocket in pre-launch tests.Space launches have always been full of challenges and sometimes faced with high risks of failure. The postponement of the final BeiDou launch and resumption after resolving the problems once again demonstrated that Chinese space scientists uphold the scientific spirit, allowing zero errors at any stage of the mission, insiders said.

Photo: Hu Xujie

World-class performance



Photo: Hu Xujie





Hardwork of generations