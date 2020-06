Lifeguards return to six of Toronto's swimming beaches in Canada

A lifeguard pushes a lifeboat into Lake Ontario at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Canada, on June 22, 2020. Lifeguards returned to six of Toronto's swimming beaches beginning on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A lifeguard (Front) is seen on duty at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Canada, on June 22, 2020. Lifeguards returned to six of Toronto's swimming beaches beginning on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A lifeguard (Rear) is seen on duty at Sunnyside Beach in Toronto, Canada, on June 22, 2020. Lifeguards returned to six of Toronto's swimming beaches beginning on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)