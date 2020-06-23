Members of 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at community in Austria

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Local residents gather as members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir sing for residents at a community in Vienna, Austria, on June 22, 2020. Members of the 1st Viennese Community Choir gave a performance at a community in Vienna on Monday, the first time since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The choir, founded in 2008, is composed of ordinary residents. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)