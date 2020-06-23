People visit Longwangtan Park near Potala Palace in Lhasa

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/23 10:05:15

People take tour boats at Longwangtan Park near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Two boys play with kick scooters at Longwangtan Park near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

People visit Longwangtan Park near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

People take a tour boat at Longwangtan Park near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
